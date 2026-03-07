Man Utd face transfer problem as Trabzonspor chief rules OUT permanent deal for £43m Andre Onana

Speaking to Gunebakis, Trabzonspor vice-president Zeyyat Kafkas was blunt about the financial gap between the two clubs. He made it clear that the figures being quoted by the Premier League giants simply do not align with the reality of the Turkish side's budget heading into the summer transfer window.

"As the figure from Manchester United for the purchase of Andre Onana is in the range of €45m-50m (£39m-43m), our president has sincerely informed the community in line with Trabzonspor's realities," Kafkas revealed. "I don’t think this information affected Onana at all. Because Onana's thinking is that if it's not England, he wants to continue at a club in Europe."

The hierarchy at Trabzonspor suggested that while they appreciate the player's talents, the current asking price from Old Trafford is simply beyond their reach. Kafkas added: "His family thinks the same way. The president also wanted to explain Trabzonspor's reality. However, if the conditions change, the situation changes."