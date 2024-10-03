Man Utd slammed for being a 'poorly coached team' under Erik ten Hag as Paul Scholes says Red Devils are going backwards

GettyMitchell FrettonMan Utd slammed for being a 'poorly coached team' under Erik ten Hag as Paul Scholes says Red Devils are going backwardsE. ten HagManchester UnitedPremier LeagueManchester United icon Paul Scholes says the team are going backwards under head coach Erik ten Hag.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTen Hag having difficult start to new seasonTwo crucial games coming up at Porto and Aston VillaScholes says Red Devils are going backwardsFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below