Getty Images Sport
'Thank you, mister'– Man Utd players bid emotional farewell to Ruben Amorim highlighting sacked manager's popularity
- AFP
Amorim exit sends shockwaves
United sacked Amorim after just 14 months in charge following an explosive breakdown in relations between the Portuguese coach and the club's hierarchy. Tensions boiled over after the draw with Leeds at the weekend, where a visibly frustrated Amorim used his post-match press conference to demand he be referred to as the "manager," not just the "head coach," and openly criticised director of football, Jason Wilcox.
This public airing of grievances, stemming from disagreements over transfer policy and tactical approach, was the final straw for the United board. United, currently sixth in the Premier League, said the decision was made "reluctantly" but was necessary to "give the team the best opportunity" for a higher finish.
Amorim departs with the lowest win rate of any permanent United manager in the Premier League era, a tenure marked by a problematic 3-4-3 system, but has received a torrent of well wishes from his many of his former players. Just not everyone.
United players hail departing boss
The players took to Instagram, led by United captain Bruno Fernandes said: "Thank you Mister. Wish you and your technical staff all the best."
Joshua Zirkzee added: "All the best for the future boss."
Patrick Dorgu added a familiar message, stating: "Thanks for everything Mister. All the best in the future."
Matthijs de Ligt continued the sentiment of good wishes, saying: "Thank you for everything boss. Good luck for the future." A message which was repeated by Harry Maguire.
Benjamin Sesko simply said: "Thank you for everything boss."
And Amad Diallo wrote: "Good luck coach, thanks for everything. I wish you the best."
Silence speaks volumes
There were, however, two absentees on the list of those wishing Amorim good luck for the future - Kobbie Mainoo and Lisandro Martinez. Amorim and Mainoo had a difficult relationship primarily due to tactical differences and a lack of playing time for the young midfielder.
Amorim felt Mainoo lacked the necessary pace for his system and regularly left him on the bench, leading to tension and a reported "shouting match" at the training ground. Mainoo's family and former players publicly criticised the manager's treatment of the England international, who had a breakout season the year prior under Erik ten Hag. Just a couple of weeks ago, Mainoo half-brother was spotted at Old Trafford wearing a "Free Kobbie Mainoo" t-shirt, further adding to the noise around the situation.
The situation is a little less frosty with Martinez, Amorim often praised his character and leadership, even making him captain in the absence of Fernandes. However, the manager did have to put the defender in his place after Martinez pushed to return from a long-term ACL injury sooner than medically advised.
Alejandro Garnacho, now with Chelsea after falling out with Amorim at the end of last season, appeared to revel in his former coach's downfall by 'liking' a social media post announcing his dismissal.
- Getty Images Sport
Race to replace Amorim hots up
United have a long list of potential replacements for Amorim and the club are certainly not short of interested parties. The key will be to install the right man who can return the club back to the pinnacle of the English game. Hot favourite is Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner, who is out of contract at the end of the season. Other names touted include former England manager Gareth Southgate and the recently-sacked Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca. While the club make their mind up, it will be former Red Devils midfielder Darren Fletcher who will take temporary charge for Wednesday's game against Burnley.
Advertisement