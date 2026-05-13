Man Utd not planning to reintegrate Andre Onana into squad this summer - but face major issue finding permanent transfer suitor

United are not planning to include Onana in their squad next season, sources have told ESPN. The Cameroon goalkeeper, who joined the club in 2023 in a £44 million deal from Inter, has spent the current campaign on loan at Trabzonspor, having joined them in September. During his time at Old Trafford, Onana made 102 appearances, conceding 150 goals and keeping 24 clean sheets while winning one FA Cup. The 30-year-old was hopeful of returning to compete for the starting spot, but work is now set to start to find suitors before his contract expires in June 2028.