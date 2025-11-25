Man Utd flop Antony apologises to Real Betis fans for red card after botched overhead kick leaves opponent writhing in agony

Real Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini has seen considerable growth in Antony - who rebuffed Bayern Munich in the summer in order to return to Los Verdiblancos - since he first rocked up on loan from Manchester United last January. His form in the second half of last season was enough for Betis to rejig their finances to facilitate a permanent transfer and Pellegrini remarked in September how pleased he is with the results.

"He's matured significantly, he's working really hard in games, with and without the ball, with 40-metre runs, changes up front, getting into the box, working on recovering," the ex-Manchester City and West Ham boss said at the time. "And that's what has helped him to make up for some of that lack of precision.

"I spoke with him before he came to Betis. He told me that he was not playing because he was not happy, but he had a lot of complaints about what he has done also. He wanted revenge, and here in Betis, I think he had it, and he did it in the way we know he can do, because it's not easy for you to play as a 100 million player. And Antony is a very good player. I am absolutely sure that this is a huge time for him here in Betis to help improve his career."