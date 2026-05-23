Man Utd one step away from finalising £43m Ederson transfer as manager confirms talks with 'top club'

After being linked with the Brazilian for several windows, United have accelerated their pursuit, with La Gazzetta dello Sport suggesting a fee for the deal will be over €50 million (£43m). The 26-year-old has established himself as one of the most reliable midfielders in Serie A, and a move to the Premier League now looks imminent.

The deal, which, according to journalist Michele Criscitiello, is "almost closed", consists of a €48m (£41m) base fee plus various performance-related bonus add-ons. For Atalanta, the offer has proven too significant to turn down, especially after the Bergamo-based side failed to qualify for the Champions League, settling for a spot in next season's Conference League. This financial injection will represent the fifth-largest sale in the club's history, following in the footsteps of Rasmus Hojlund, who made the same switch to Old Trafford in 2023.