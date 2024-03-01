Man Utd was 'like the civil service'! Sir Jim Ratcliffe takeover has brought 'energy' to Old Trafford but one recent signing bemoans 'lack of strong characters' in squad
Sir Jim Ratcliffe's partial takeover has brought 'energy' to Manchester United but one new signing has bemoaned the squad 'lacking' strong characters.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ratcliffe completes 25% purchase of Man Utd
- His partial takeover has brought extra 'energy'
- One signing says squad lacks strong characters