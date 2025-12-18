Getty Images Sport
Explained: Why Man Utd believe they can beat Man City to Antoine Semenyo as Red Devils prepare to go 'all out' for £65m Bournemouth star
Man Utd to aggresively persue Semenyo in January
Manchester United have identified Semenyo as a priority January target and are ready to make an aggressive move once his £65 million release clause becomes active, as per The Telegraph. The Bournemouth winger has been on United’s radar since last summer, when interest cooled due to the south coast club’s valuation of the Ghanaian, but circumstances have now shifted significantly in their favour.
The 25-year-old has enjoyed another strong season in the Premier League and remains one of the most coveted attackers outside the traditional top six. His consistent output, physical profile and versatility have attracted a cluster of elite suitors, with Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool all monitoring the situation closely ahead of the winter window.
The Red Devils believe the timing is right to act decisively. The reduced cost compared to last summer, combined with Semenyo’s availability throughout January due to Ghana’s failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations, has elevated him to the top of their shortlist as Ruben Amorim looks to reinforce his squad during a demanding phase of the season.
- Getty Images
Why Man Utd believe they can win Semenyo race
One of the central factors shaping Manchester United’s confidence is the uncertainty surrounding Guardiola’s long-term future at Manchester City. Although the Catalan is contracted until June 2027, contingency planning at the Etihad has fuelled speculation that his trophy-laden era could end sooner than expected, a situation rival clubs are keen to exploit this January.
City are understood to admire Semenyo and view him as a natural fit for their attacking structure, but United believe doubts over Guardiola’s presence beyond the current campaign could influence the winger’s decision-making. Stability, clarity of project and guaranteed minutes are expected to weigh heavily in Semenyo’s decision as he prepares for the biggest move of his career.
United also feel well-positioned internally, with Amorim having publicly praised Semenyo and valuing his suitability for multiple roles within his evolving system, while the club’s recruitment staff see the release clause as a rare market opportunity. With competition fierce, the expectation is that decisive early action could prove critical in winning the race.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
- Getty Images Sport
What makes Semenyo such a valuable target to the big six?
Semenyo has developed into one of the Premier League’s most dangerous wide forwards, combining pace, strength and end product in a way that consistently troubles defenders. His seven goals and three assists this season underline his impact, while his strike against United at Old Trafford served earlier this week as a timely reminder of his threat in transition and one-on-one situations.
His journey through the English game has shaped him into a resilient and adaptable attacker. Spells across the EFL before his rise at Bournemouth have refined his decision-making and physicality, helping him balance it with his flair and efficiency. Comfortable operating on either flank and capable of using both feet, he offers tactical flexibility that appeals to elite managers.
For United, that versatility is particularly attractive. Amorim has already shown a willingness to adjust between systems, and Semenyo’s profile would allow him to function as a wide attacker, a second striker or even a more advanced wing-back if required. In a squad hit by absences through international duty, that adaptability carries significant weight.
Man Utd planning to move early in January for Semenyo
Attention now turns to the opening weeks of the January transfer window, with sources expecting movement sooner rather than later. United are keen to act quickly once Semenyo’s clause becomes active, aware that delays could allow rivals to strengthen their own positions or sway the player’s preference.
Manchester City, Tottenham and Liverpool remain firmly in the picture, each offering different sporting projects. City provide a proven winning environment, Tottenham have long admired the player, and Liverpool’s historic connection through their sporting director adds another layer of intrigue, as questions linger over Mohamed Salah’s future.
For United, the plan is clear. With key attackers absent due to the Africa Cup of Nations and Champions League qualification the primary objective, Amorim wants reinforcements now rather than later. If the club succeed in convincing Semenyo that Old Trafford offers the clearest pathway for his next step, the Red Devils believe they can land one of January’s most sought-after forwards.
Advertisement