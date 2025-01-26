Relebohile Mofokeng, Orlando Pirates, January 2025Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Man of the Match Relebohile Mofokeng sends message to Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs ahead of Soweto Derby after Orlando Pirates' Nedbank Cup win- 'It is going to very difficult for other teams to beat us'

CupOrlando PiratesOrlando Pirates vs Kaizer ChiefsRichards Bay vs Orlando PiratesRichards BayKaizer ChiefsPremier Soccer LeagueR. MofokengMamelodi Sundowns FC

The Buccaneers are fighting for honours in the Premier Soccer League, Caf Champions League and Nedbank Cup.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Pirates are in the Nedbank Cup Last-16
  • They are also challenging for the PSL & Caf CL titles
  • Mofokeng comments on what is expected of them
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match