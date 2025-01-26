Man of the Match Relebohile Mofokeng sends message to Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs ahead of Soweto Derby after Orlando Pirates' Nedbank Cup win- 'It is going to very difficult for other teams to beat us'
The Buccaneers are fighting for honours in the Premier Soccer League, Caf Champions League and Nedbank Cup.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Pirates are in the Nedbank Cup Last-16
- They are also challenging for the PSL & Caf CL titles
- Mofokeng comments on what is expected of them
🟢📱