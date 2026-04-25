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Tom Maston

Man City women's player ratings vs Brighton: Twist in the WSL title race?! Alex Greenwood and Rebecca Knaak run ragged as champions-elect suffer shock defeat

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Brighton & Hove Albion Women vs Manchester City Women

Manchester City's hopes of wrapping up the Women's Super League title with games to spare suffered a major blow as they slumped to a 3-2 defeat at Brighton on Saturday. Kerolin had given the champions-elect an early lead on the south coast, but Andree Jeglertz's side were wasteful in attack and desperate in defence as they suffered just their third league defeat of the campaign.

City began on the front foot, constantly winning the ball back around the Brighton penalty area, and took the lead on one such occasion in the fifth minute when Kerolin's deflected strike from the edge of the penalty area flew into the top corner. Khadija Shaw should have made it two moments later, too, only for her shot to come back off the post, while Maya Yamashita had to be at her best to deny Fran Kirby from close range at the other end during a frantic opening.

The game settled down from there, and Kerolin was presented with a golden chance to make it 2-0 shortly before half-time after being played in on goal by Shaw, only for her effort to be saved by Chiamaka Nnadozie. City were made to pay for their profligacy, too, when American forward Madison Haley fired into the bottom corner to equalise in first-half stoppage time.

The turnaround was complete early in the second half when Kiko Seike got in behind Alex Greenwood down the City left and arrowed a shot past Yamashita at her near post. The City goalkeeper was then quick off her line to deny Haley, but she could do nothing midway through the second period when, after she had again saved from Haley, the Brighton striker rose highest to nod home the rebound.

City pushed to find a way back into the game, and Shaw grabbed a consolation with a low finish across Nnadozie, but the visitors were ultimately beaten, leaving them nine points clear of second-placed Chelsea, who now have a game in hand, and - more pertinently - 11 clear of Arsenal in third, who have three extra games to play when compared to the leaders during the final month of the campaign.

GOAL rates City's players from Broadfield Stadium...

  • Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Ayaka Yamashita (6/10):

    Made good saves to deny Kirby and Haley (twice), but will be disappointed with how she was beaten at her near post by Seike's powerful strike.

    Kerstin Casparij (5/10):

    Carried an early threat down the right-hand side but was far from her potent best. Set-piece deliveries proved inconsistent.

    Jade Rose (6/10):

    The most assured of the City backline, she exuded confidence for the most part. Was fooled by Kirby's superb touch that set Haley up to equalise.

    Rebecca Knaak (3/10):

    Routinely dragged out of position as Haley and Kirby dovetailed beautifully. Didn't have the pace to get back, and was horribly exposed in the build-up to Haley's second goal.

    Alex Greenwood (3/10):

    Run ragged by Seike in what was a woeful display from the City captain. Caught out for both second-half goals and looked rattled when she was in possession, too.

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  • Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Midfield

    Laura Blindkilde Brown (5/10):

    Showed a couple of nice touches around the Brighton box but couldn't exert any control on the game from midfield.

    Yui Hasegawa (5/10):

    Played some nice line-breaking passes but looked increasingly tired as she began to give the ball away through the second half.

    Kerolin (6/10):

    Did well to win the ball back and then fire home the early opener. Wasted a great chance to make it 2-0 shortly before half-time and struggled to have her usual impact in a more central area. Too often crowded out before being replaced early in the second half.

  • Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Attack

    Aoba Fujino (5/10):

    Posed a threat with her dribbling ability but didn't have the end product to go with it.

    Khadija Shaw (5/10):

    Linked the play up well and always looked a threat when running in behind, but her usual unerring ability to find the net was missing until she eventually scored late on.

    Lauren Hemp (6/10):

    Brighton couldn't live her turn of pace at times, and she played some superb through-balls for Shaw to run onto that weren't capitalised upon. Could perhaps have worked back more to help out the struggling Greenwood.

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  • Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City - Barclays Women's Super LeagueGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Mary Fowler (6/10):

    Showed a couple of flashes of quality after replacing Kerolin before the hour mark, but couldn't inspire a comeback.

    Grace Clinton (6/10):

    Given 20 minutes on her first appearance since February

    Iman Beney (7/10):

    Added some attacking thrust after replacing Casparij, with her excellently weighted through-ball leading to Shaw's goal

    Laura Coombes (N/A):

    On for the final 10 minutes.

    Andree Jeglertz (5/10):

    Opted to start Kerolin centrally in the absence of Miedema but, despite a fast start, it didn't work. Made changes but his side lacked any kind of urgency until it was too late.

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