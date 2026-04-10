Man City close in on Sporting CP captain Morten Hjulmand as Hugo Viana eyes reunion with midfield star

City have intensified their interest in Hjulmand ahead of the upcoming transfer window. As per A Bola, The Cityzens have already made informal contact with the Portuguese club as they attempt to move ahead of competition from Juventus and Manchester United.

City are keen to secure the Danish midfielder once the current season ends. A key factor behind the growing momentum is sporting director Viana, who knows the player well from his time at Sporting. Viana was responsible for bringing Hjulmand to Lisbon from Lecce for €19.5 million in 2023. His familiarity with the player, along with the strong relationship between the two clubs, has placed City in a strong position to complete a deal.