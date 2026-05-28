Fresh start for forgotten Man City star with Pep Guardiola gone? Future update on Kalvin Phillips after humbling fall from grace for £45m England international

The dawn of a new era at City, following the end of Guardiola’s historic 10-year tenure, has raised immediate questions regarding the future of those on the periphery of the squad. While Maresca has been lined up to succeed the Catalan, the change in the dugout might not provide the automatic lifeline Phillips was hoping for. The England international has struggled to find his feet at the Etihad, making just 32 appearances across all competitions since his switch from Leeds United in 2022.

Despite the connection with Maresca, who worked with Phillips during his previous spell as Guardiola’s assistant, City are expected to look into the transfer market for reinforcements. As they aim to reclaim the Premier League title and improve their European standing, the club appears more likely to move the midfielder on rather than integrate him back into a side that has evolved beyond him. With two years left on his lucrative contract, a resolution is needed for all parties.