Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-FULHAMAFP
Moataz Elgammal

Man City planning shock transfer raid on Tottenham for familiar face - with player previously signed for £11m set to cost considerably more second time around

Manchester City are weighing up a sensational summer swoop for Tottenham Hotspur right-back Pedro Porro as the reigning Premier League champions look to finally replace Kyle Walker. With Spurs currently fighting a desperate battle against relegation, Pep Guardiola's side are ready to capitalise on a potential mass exodus by bringing the Spanish defender back to the Etihad Stadium.

  • Man City target familiar face

    Manchester City are preparing to launch a summer move for Tottenham Hotspur defender Porro. The Premier League champions are ramping up their search for a new specialist right-back ahead of the upcoming campaign, according to Football Insider.

    City are yet to fully replace the influence of Kyle Walker since his departure last summer. Consequently, Porro has emerged as the leading candidate to fill that void, having established himself as one of the most productive full-backs in the division despite Tottenham's difficult season.

    • Advertisement
  • Pedro Porro TottenhamGetty Images

    Porro's impressive form

    The Spaniard has registered one goal and five assists in 37 appearances this term. He has maintained his status as a key creative outlet for the north London side, even as they struggle at the wrong end of the table and face the genuine threat of dropping into the Championship.

    A move for the defender would represent a sensational return to Manchester. City originally signed him from Girona for around £11 million in 2019, but he never made a competitive appearance, spending time on loan at Real Valladolid and Sporting CP before moving to Lisbon permanently in 2022.

  • Spurs exodus looms

    Speaking on the Transfer Insider podcast, journalist Pete O'Rourke explained the situation. "Man City have had a long-term interest in Porro," he said. "They know all about the Spanish international, having signed him from Girona in 2019. He never played a game for Man City during his time at the club."

    O'Rourke added that the player's departure could be inevitable if Spurs go down. "Porro has been a top performer for Spurs since his arrival. They won’t really want to lose him, but it could be out of their hands if they were to suffer the ill fate of being relegated this season, which is a real possibility."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Lucas BergvallGetty

    Bergvall also attracting interest

    Porro is not the only high-profile name tipped to leave the capital this summer. Swedish sensation Lucas Bergvall is also attracting significant interest, with Chelsea reportedly monitoring the midfielder's situation closely as they look to bolster their own squad.

    While Bergvall is currently sidelined with an injury, his 71 appearances since joining from Djurgarden in 2024 have marked him out as one of the league's brightest prospects. Although he is not actively pushing for a move, the financial reality of relegation would likely force Tottenham into a fire sale of their top assets.

Champions League
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA
Champions League
Tottenham crest
Tottenham
TOT
Atletico Madrid crest
Atletico Madrid
ATM
0