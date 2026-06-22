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Man City reach £17m Enzo Maresca agreement with Chelsea as Italian coach prepares to succeed Pep Guardiola
City's search for new coach nears an end
Following confirmation of Guardiola's departure, City moved quickly to secure the signature of a coach who is already intimately familiar with the inner workings of the club. Maresca previously worked as Guardiola's assistant during the historic 2022-23 treble-winning campaign, making him the natural heir to the throne.
While their efforts to bring him back to the Etihad Stadium have been held up by legal complications, reports state the process is a step closer to being finalised.
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The financial details of the Chelsea agreement
While Maresca had departed his role at Chelsea on January 1, he remained legally tied to the West London club under the terms of his existing contract. This necessitated complex negotiations between the two Premier League giants. After several rounds of talks, a breakthrough was finally reached, with the reigning champions agreeing to a substantial financial package to resolve the situation.
According to Sky, City and Chelsea have agreed a compensation package worth around £17 million to buy out the remainder of the Italian's deal. The £17m settlement clears the final hurdle for the Move, allowing the 46-year-old to officially assume his duties at the Etihad.
For Chelsea, the fee represents a significant financial boost as they look to move on from a tumultuous managerial period.
Maresca’s rise through the coaching ranks
The journey back to Manchester has been a rapid and impressive one for Maresca. After his successful stint as Guardiola’s right-hand man, he took his first major steps as a head coach with Leicester City. During his time at the King Power Stadium, he guided the Foxes back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.
This success earned him the top job at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2024, where he continued to demonstrate his tactical acumen.
Despite his exit from Chelsea at the start of the year due to reported disagreements over club management, his stock remained high. During his tenure in London, he managed to lead the side to silverware, winning both the Conference League and the Club World Cup in 2025.
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What happens next?
With the clubs now in total agreement, the final formalities are expected to be completed in the coming days. Maresca is scheduled to travel to Manchester shortly to put pen to paper on his new deal. The contract is set to be a significant long-term commitment, highlighting the club’s faith in his ability to maintain their dominance at the top of the English and European game.
The Italian is reportedly set to sign a contract of three years, which will keep him at the helm until 2029. As he prepares to step out of Guardiola’s shadow and into the main spotlight, the task ahead is daunting.