Man City identify Adam Wharton & Martin Zubimendi as Rodri replacements - with transfer plans brought forward to halt alarming slide

Getty/GOALPeter McVitieMan City identify Adam Wharton & Martin Zubimendi as Rodri replacements - with transfer plans brought forward to halt alarming slideManchester CityM. ZubimendiTransfersPremier LeagueCrystal PalaceReal SociedadA. WhartonManchester City have identified Adam Wharton and Martin Zubimendi as the top candidates to replace Rodri in the January transfer window.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMan City want new midfielder amid Rodri absencePalace's Wharton & Sociedad's Zubimendi on their listLiverpool also linked with both midfield targetsFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱