Mamelodi Sundowns warned 'win over Orlando Pirates does not give you favour' in PSL title race and the Buccaneers 'have an advantage'

Despite Sundowns winning the high-stakes game, former Pirates coach Roger De Sa feels Bucs hold an advantage in the title race.

"The league has been outstanding; we have not experienced such competitiveness for the past five years. Currently, Sundowns are not running away with the title. Several teams are competing vigorously, and with only a few games remaining, the competition is truly balanced, which is exceptional," De Sa told KickOff.

"The victory of Sundowns over Pirates on Wednesday may have been what the league needed. Although Kaizer Chiefs remain contenders, a more decisive result would have been preferable.

"However, it is important to note that Sundowns are also engaged in the Champions League, which Orlando Pirates are not participating in. Therefore, the outcome of Wednesday's match does not automatically favour Sundowns," he added.

"Their involvement in the Champions League may give Pirates an advantage, especially considering that Pirates are still three points ahead. At this stage, having a three-point lead is significant; the race could extend until the very end."