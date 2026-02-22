Mamelodi Sundowns warned 'win over Orlando Pirates does not give you favour' in PSL title race and the Buccaneers 'have an advantage'
- Backpage
Downs slow Bucs
Mamelodi Sundowns were inspired by an in-form Brayan Leon when they defeated Orlando Pirates 2-1 in a Wednesday Premier Soccer League match.
This was an opportunity for the Sea Robbers to open a nine-point gap, but Masandawana did not allow that to happen.
With a game in hand, the Pretoria heavyweights are second on the table and are just three points behind the Buccaneers.
- Backpage
What is Pirates' advantage?
Despite Sundowns winning the high-stakes game, former Pirates coach Roger De Sa feels Bucs hold an advantage in the title race.
"The league has been outstanding; we have not experienced such competitiveness for the past five years. Currently, Sundowns are not running away with the title. Several teams are competing vigorously, and with only a few games remaining, the competition is truly balanced, which is exceptional," De Sa told KickOff.
"The victory of Sundowns over Pirates on Wednesday may have been what the league needed. Although Kaizer Chiefs remain contenders, a more decisive result would have been preferable.
"However, it is important to note that Sundowns are also engaged in the Champions League, which Orlando Pirates are not participating in. Therefore, the outcome of Wednesday's match does not automatically favour Sundowns," he added.
"Their involvement in the Champions League may give Pirates an advantage, especially considering that Pirates are still three points ahead. At this stage, having a three-point lead is significant; the race could extend until the very end."
- Backpage
Tinkler's take
De Sa's observations have come just days after Sekhukhune United head coach Eric Tinkler warned that Downs will face a stiff challenge not only from two Soweto giants but also from other teams.
“For Sundowns, I think it’s going to get harder and harder now because they’ve qualified further into CAF. But as I said, what’s important here is that other clubs have raised the bar. Pirates have raised the bar, and we [Sekhukhune] are currently raising it," Tinkler argued.
"Kaizer Chiefs are performing much better than in previous seasons, and AmaZulu are having an outstanding season with a young squad. Galaxy have also got a lot better. There are going to be teams taking points away from Sundowns, so I don’t see that gap getting massive.
"Previously, Sundowns would be nine points ahead of everyone else at this stage, with Pirates perhaps four or five points ahead of the rest," he added.
"Now, the gap between 13th and 5th is significant, which shows a real improvement in the quality of the teams competing at the top."
- Backpage
No relief despite Nedbank Cup setback
Sundowns are going to take part in more competitions than Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, which means their calendar will be congested.
Although the traditional Big Three are out of the Nedbank Cup, Masandawana have an additional continental duty to focus on, unlike the Soweto heavyweights.