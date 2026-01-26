Mamelodi Sundowns warned against shooting themselves in the foot by releasing underutilised star who 'can walk to Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs and start'
Mkhulise extension deal welcomed
When Mamelodi Sundowns handed Sphelele Mkhulise a two-year contract extension, it prevented the South African from leaving to join their Premier Soccer League rivals.
Initially, the 29-year-old had been linked with Amakhosi, but the midfielder has not been available, and according to his agency, Masandawana opted to tie him down with another new two-year contract.
Mkhulise has been underutilised by Downs, and the exit of Lucas Ribeiro and Themba Zwane's injury was thought to be a chance for him to be involved more. However, the versatile midfielder has continued to be overlooked, but the contract extension shows the club has faith in him.
He has been at the Pretoria outfit since 2016 and at one time was loaned to Richards Bay for the 2017/18 season. He has always done his best to prove his worth, but the level of competition for starting slots at the club is stiff, meaning a starting spot is not guaranteed.
In the 177 games he has played for Masandawana, Mkhulise has scored nine goals and provided five assists. However, on most occasions, he came in as a substitute.
Now, former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Siyanda Zwane believes the club made a wise decision to keep the South African, especially because he is a loved figure.
Important member
"I am happy that the club decided to extend Mkhulise's stay. The fans love him, and I'm sure that the club realised that Mkhulise is an important member, regardless of the fact that he does not play regularly," Zwane told Soccer Laduma.
"He is in competition with players who are consistent. He plays in the same position as (Marcelo) Allende, who has been very consistent. But whenever he is called upon, he has been able to come in and do the job."
Skillful Mkhulise
Zwane also praised Mkhulise for his versatility and understanding of the game and said he hopes the coach will understand him and play the midfielder in his rightful place.
"He understands the spaces and pockets. He knows how to play in between the lines. He knows how to get opposition defenders out of their defensive positions. He hardly loses ball possession, and he is good technically," he added.
"He has football IQ. He is the type of player you would not want to lose, even though he does not play regularly. Losing a player of that calibre would be like shooting yourself in the foot.
"I just hope Mkhulise can find someone who can put him in a position where he knows that they really believe in him. But I am sure the coach had a say in Mkhulise staying because he has an opinion on who stays and who goes."
A starter at Pirates and Chiefs?
The former Masandawana star is so confident in Mkhulise that he thinks if he signs for the Soweto giants, he will automatically become a first-team player.
"I'd love to see him playing more because I believe he is a very good player. I think if he were to join a team like Pirates, he would start," Zwane said.
"Not disrespecting the players at Pirates, but I do believe he would play, and I also believe he would play at Kaizer Chiefs when you look at the current squads of both teams."
In the midseason transfer window, Bucs and Downs have signed, but Amahosi have preferred to stay silent, as they have opted not to add new faces to the first team. The Sea Robbers brought on board Mpho Chabatsane, Andre De Jong, and Daniel Msendami, while at Masandawana, Brayan Leon, Monnapule Saleng, and Khulumani Ndamane arrived.