Mamelodi Sundowns warned against shooting themselves in the foot by releasing underutilised star who 'can walk to Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs and start'

When Mamelodi Sundowns handed Sphelele Mkhulise a two-year contract extension, it prevented the South African from leaving to join their Premier Soccer League rivals.

Initially, the 29-year-old had been linked with Amakhosi, but the midfielder has not been available, and according to his agency, Masandawana opted to tie him down with another new two-year contract.

Mkhulise has been underutilised by Downs, and the exit of Lucas Ribeiro and Themba Zwane's injury was thought to be a chance for him to be involved more. However, the versatile midfielder has continued to be overlooked, but the contract extension shows the club has faith in him.

He has been at the Pretoria outfit since 2016 and at one time was loaned to Richards Bay for the 2017/18 season. He has always done his best to prove his worth, but the level of competition for starting slots at the club is stiff, meaning a starting spot is not guaranteed.

In the 177 games he has played for Masandawana, Mkhulise has scored nine goals and provided five assists. However, on most occasions, he came in as a substitute.

Now, former Mamelodi Sundowns defender Siyanda Zwane believes the club made a wise decision to keep the South African, especially because he is a loved figure.