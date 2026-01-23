Former Kaizer Chiefs transfer target extends Mamelodi Sundowns contract as Tshwane giants tie down long-serving star

Meanwhile, legendary Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango has challenged his teammates to win the second star in the CAF Champions League.

“I think the boys all know what to do,” the Ugandan, who won the 2016 Champions League with Sundowns, told the media.

“Last season we got very close to winning the Champions League, I believe this season we can do it because we’ve moved closer. We’ve been knocked out a couple of times in the quarter-finals, in the semi-finals, and we lost in the final. So we’re getting there, and the boys know that the task ahead is very difficult, but we just need to keep fighting.

“African football is very difficult, and you can never know who is stronger, even the strong teams lose. The mentality must always be to keep winning and try to get results at home," he added.

“As I say away from home is always difficult. But for me, the message is always to fight for the badge, change the way the badge looks right now, because we found it without a star, we put a star there. So we need another star, and it’s for the boys to make history and lift the team because it’s very, very important to try and always give the best to the team.

“That’s what they are doing. There are a lot of youngsters in the team, of course, but we also had youngsters [in 2016] like Percy Tau who were fighting. And I believe we have the same quality in the team right now that can change the badge in terms of winning a star for the club," Onyango concluded.