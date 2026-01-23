Former Kaizer Chiefs transfer target extends Mamelodi Sundowns contract as Tshwane giants tie down long-serving star
Sundowns mean business
Mamelodi Sundowns have been busy in the ongoing short transfer window, where they have so far brought in three players.
Monnapule Saleng came from Orlando Pirates, as Khulumani Ndamane joined owing to his displays at TS Galaxy, while Brayan Leon came in after impressing for Independiente Medellin.
They have now ensured the former Kaizer Chiefs target Sphelele Mkhulise is not going anywhere, owing to his value.
New deal for Mkhulise!
The player's agency, MSC Sports Talent have confirmed through their Social Media account that their client is not going anywhere.
The versatile midfielder was shaped at Masandawana from 2016, but was also loaned to Richards Bay in the 2017/18 season.
Despite the many quality players at the club, Mkhulise has done everything to prove he is a quality player for the Brazilians.
The stats that have impressed Masandawana's technical team
In the 177 games he has played for Masandawana, Mkhulise has scored nine goals and provided five assists. However, on most occasions, he came in as a substitute.
Sundowns ready to add another star
Meanwhile, legendary Sundowns goalkeeper Denis Onyango has challenged his teammates to win the second star in the CAF Champions League.
“I think the boys all know what to do,” the Ugandan, who won the 2016 Champions League with Sundowns, told the media.
“Last season we got very close to winning the Champions League, I believe this season we can do it because we’ve moved closer. We’ve been knocked out a couple of times in the quarter-finals, in the semi-finals, and we lost in the final. So we’re getting there, and the boys know that the task ahead is very difficult, but we just need to keep fighting.
“African football is very difficult, and you can never know who is stronger, even the strong teams lose. The mentality must always be to keep winning and try to get results at home," he added.
“As I say away from home is always difficult. But for me, the message is always to fight for the badge, change the way the badge looks right now, because we found it without a star, we put a star there. So we need another star, and it’s for the boys to make history and lift the team because it’s very, very important to try and always give the best to the team.
“That’s what they are doing. There are a lot of youngsters in the team, of course, but we also had youngsters [in 2016] like Percy Tau who were fighting. And I believe we have the same quality in the team right now that can change the badge in terms of winning a star for the club," Onyango concluded.