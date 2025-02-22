Mamelodi Sundowns vs TS Galaxy Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you all the details of the league encounter between Masandawana and the Rockets.

Miguel Cardoso faces a monumental task of turning things around as his Mamelodi Sundowns side looks to bounce back from their defeat against TS Galaxy.

The loss marked only their second in the league, but with 13 games remaining, they still hold a comfortable 12-point lead.

Sundowns will aim to maintain their dominance and avoid back-to-back defeats against The Rockets.

They come into this match with confidence after an impressive 3-1 comeback victory in Bloemfontein against Marumo Gallants.

Cardoso will need his team to be at their best to avoid another setback against a determined TS Galaxy side.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Masandawana and Galaxy including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.