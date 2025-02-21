Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to face TS Galaxy - Jody February to start ahead of Ronwen Williams?

Masandawana will face a dilemma regarding the goalkeeper position against the Rockets in Tshwane.

Mamelodi Sundowns will seek exact revenge on TS Galaxy as the two teams clash at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

The Rockets narrowly defeated Masandawana with a 1-0 scoreline a week ago during a league match at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga.

Miguel Cardoso's side has a chance to retaliate against Adnan Beganovic's charges, but he will need to do so without some of his key players.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL examines Downs' roster and predicts who might be in the starting lineup for the match against Galaxy.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!