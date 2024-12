GOAL gives you the details to follow Masandawana's Caf Champions League hosting of the Green Eagles on Sunday.

Miguel Cardoso kicks off his reign as Mamelodi Sundowns coach with his first match in charge, leading them against Raja Casablanca at Loftus Versfeld.

It is a crunch Caf Champions League Group B tie with both sides still winless in this pool and desperate for maximum points.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Sundowns and Raja Casablanca, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.

