GOAL gives you the details to follow Masandawana's top flight assignment fixture against Rise and Shine in midweek assignment.

Mamelodi Sundowns will be aiming at reducing the gap between them and leaders Orlando Pirates when they take on Polokwane City at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane on Wednesday.

The Soweto Giants are on top of the Premier Soccer League table with 21 points, six more than the defending champions.

The Rise and Shine have been doing well and are just two points less than Masandawana, and a win will take them five points behind the Buccaneers.

