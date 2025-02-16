Mamelodi Sundowns vs Mpheni Home Defenders Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you all the details of the last 16 meeting between Masandawana and Limpopo side Defenders.

Mamelodi Sundowns welcome Mpheni Home Defenders to Lucas Moripe Stadium for the Nedbank Cup Round of 16 clash.

Masandawana, who lost last year’s final to Orlando Pirates, will be eager to avoid an upset and secure a spot in the quarter-finals.

The visitors, a Safa League side from Limpopo, earned their place in this round by defeating Hungry Lions.

They now face a daunting challenge against the reigning league champions.

The Nedbank Cup has a history of underdogs upsetting top-flight teams, making this a potential banana skin for Sundowns.

However, the Brazilians will be determined to assert their dominance and avoid any surprises.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Sundowns and Defenders, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.