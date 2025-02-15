Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to face Mpheni Home Defenders in the Nedbank Cup last 16 – Will Cardoso rest his regulars against the amateur side?

After suffering their second league defeat, Masandawana will look to bounce back as they face a SAFA League side in a cup knockout clash.

The 52-year-old Portuguese mentor has lost only two games since taking over in December 2025, with his most recent defeat coming at the hands of TS Galaxy in a league encounter.

Now, he faces his second amateur side in the Nedbank Cup after previously dispatching Sibanye Gold Stars 4-2 in the last round.

What was alarming in that match was that the Free State outfit managed to score twice, exposing some defensive lapses in Sundowns' backline.

Article continues below

This time, they welcome Mpheni Home Defenders to Lucas Moripe Stadium, aiming to make a strong statement following their league setback.

The Brazilians will be determined to showcase why they remain the dominant force in South African football.

Meanwhile, the Limpopo-based side faces a daunting challenge as they look to overcome Masandawana.

Mpheni Home Defenders earned their place in this clash by defeating Hungry Lions, but they will need to produce something special to trouble the reigning league champions.

Here, GOAL takes a look at how Cardoso will line up his squad to battle for a place in the last eight of the Nedbank Cup