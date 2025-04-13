Mamelodi Sundowns vs Kaizer Chiefs Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL provides all the information you need to know about Masandawana's clash with Amakhosi in the Nedbank Cup semi-final.

Mamelodi Sundowns are aiming for a fourth win over Nasreddine Nabi’s Kaizer Chiefs this season when the two sides meet in the Nedbank Cup semi-final.

Masandawana will be looking to pile more misery on the Soweto giants, who have endured a lacklustre campaign under the Tunisian coach.

Chiefs have been inconsistent and are winless in their last four matches.

This clash presents an opportunity for Amakhosi to turn things around and restore confidence.

Sundowns, on the other hand, are flying high after securing a place in the Caf Champions League semi-finals.

