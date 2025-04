Amakhosi are back in Gauteng but this time travel to Tshwane where they will face Masandawana in a knockout competition.

Kaizer Chiefs' last realistic chance of ending the season with a trophy comes when they meet Sundowns in a Nedbank Cup semi-final showdown.

The two traditional giants clash at Loftus Versfeld on Sunday, seeking to win this prestigious trophy.

GOAL takes a look at how Amakhosi coach Nasreddine Nabi could select his men to start the match.