Mamelodi Sundowns vs Golden Arrows Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

The defending PSL champions are set for another seemingly easy win against Abafana Bes'thende this weekend.

Mamelodi Sundowns play Golden Arrows on Sunday in the Premier Soccer League outing hoping to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Masandwana's six-point gap was reduced to just three by Orlando Pirates who defeated their old rivals Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday by a solitary goal at the FNB Stadium.

Abafana Bes'thende are expected to put up a brave fight as they continue their push to finish in the top eight by the end of the season.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Sundowns and Arrows, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.