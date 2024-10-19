Mamelodi Sundowns vs Golden Arrows Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Masandawana's Carling Knockout hosting of Abafana Bes'thende on Saturday.

Mamelodi Sundowns are out to reclaim the trophy they last won in 2019 and begin that campaign against Golden Arrows in the Last-16 round at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

After missing out on the MTN8, it is redemption time for Masandawana against Arrows who have never won the Carling Knockout before.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Sundowns and Abafana Bes'thende, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.

