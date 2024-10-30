Mamelodi Sundowns vs Cape Town City Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow Masandawana's Premier Soccer League hosting of the Citizens on Wednesday.

After losing an opportunity to reclaim PSL top spot by losing to Polokwane City last weekend, Mamelodi Sundowns now seek redemption when they face Cape Tiwn City at Loftus Versfeld.

Placed second on the table, Masandawana have six points fewer than log leaders Orlando Pirates and victory on Wednesday can only see them closing the gap to three points.

The Brazilians come up against City who have been struggling for consistency and seek to climb up the standings.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Sundowns and the Citizens, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.