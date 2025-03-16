Mamelodi Sundowns star tipped for a clean sweep at PSL awards - 'Only jealous players will not vote for him, I wish he was a Kaizer Chiefs player, a blessing to our league'
Debate has already started about the local league's accolades to top-performing players as the 2024/25 campaign draws to an end.
- Ribeiro is in his second season at Downs
- He has established himself as a top player there
- A former PSL star wants Ribeiro to win everything
