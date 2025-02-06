Bafana Bafana: Will Mamelodi Sundowns & PSL star Lucas Ribeiro ever be eligible to play for Hugo Broos' team?

Join GOAL as we look at Bafana Bafana's potential new player, Mamelodi Sundowns superstar Lucas Ribeiro.

Lucas Ribeiro has quickly established himself as a footballer born to shine in South Africa, becoming the standout star for Mamelodi Sundowns. Yet, despite his dazzling performances, the Brazilian forward has faced continuous snubs from the Brazilian national team, prompting him to consider a bold move - switching his allegiance to South Africa.

Currently, Ribeiro isn't eligible to play for Bafana Bafana, as he doesn’t meet the criteria for South African citizenship, which requires at least five years of residency. That said, South Africa's head coach, Hugo Broos, might be eager to lobby the South African Football Association (Safa) and the government to bend the rules and fast-track the Brazilian’s potential eligibility. The idea of Ribeiro donning the Bafana jersey sooner than expected could be a tantalizing possibility, though the path to this scenario is far from simple.

While the process is complex, just imagine the excitement if it were to happen. As Ribeiro continues to impress in his second season with Sundowns GOAL takes a closer look at the rising star and what his potential switch to South Africa could mean for both his career and the national team.