Hugo Broos indicates he will have to make 'painful' decisions before announcing Bafana Bafana's 2025 Afcon squad

This comes as no surprise, as the Premier Soccer League has once again proven to be one of the toughest and most unpredictable competitions in Africa, especially in the first half of the season. While Mamelodi Sundowns have consistently shown their dominance in recent years, and Orlando Pirates continue to give them a proper chase, the most unexpected twist has been the resurgence of Kaizer Chiefs — a club that has struggled in the past but has now joined the title race. They are accompanied by the promising outfits of Sekhukhune United, AmaZulu, and newcomers Durban City, who have shown they could be teams to watch very closely.

A number of players have raised their hands for their respective clubs, and their performances simply cannot be ignored. This leaves the 73-year-old Hugo Broos with nothing but tough decisions to make.

Despite the stellar performance on Saturday against Zambia, Broos maintains that there is still room for improvement. Unfortunately, this means he will have to drop some players from the squad ahead of the upcoming Afcon tournament. On a positive note, however, this opens the door for others who have long hoped to be part of the setup, with GOAL highlighting several possible candidates who stand a chance.