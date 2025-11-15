Will Lyle Foster be available for Bafana Bafana for AFCON finals? Burnley forward admits 'but it does hurt a little leaving the squad'

Foster was unable to take part in the continental competition last time out because he was facing a mental challenge. The Mzansi star has opened up about his condition then and how Burnley helped him recover.

“First and foremost, Burnley supported me massively – all the staff that were there at the time and all the people in the club, my family and everyone,” Foster said.

“This made me feel loved at that time. I guess it was like a personal moment at that time; I’d say it was getting too much.

“I needed to just reevaluate and understand what was good for me, and at that time, I’m grateful that the club stood behind me. I was able to have that little break and come back to football, which I think is important.”

"It was like, 'This is where I am right now,' and they said, 'This is how we're going to help you to get back to your best because you need to come back here; we love you, and this is your home,'" he continued.

“That’s what happened; I was just honest with myself. And to be honest, the next steps were sort of directed by the club. I think it’s very important to have people around you who you can be honest with."

“At the same time, I think it’s part of life, and looking back, there’s no regret, and everything happened the way it did. I’m still here, enjoying and grateful. I think that’s what matters.”