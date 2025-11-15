Will Lyle Foster be available for Bafana Bafana for AFCON finals? Burnley forward admits 'but it does hurt a little leaving the squad'
Foster opens up on AFCON availability
Burnley forward Lyle Foster has admitted it will hurt a little to leave the English Premier League side for the 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals.
The Bafana Bafana forward is expected to receive a call-up when Broos names his Morocco-bound squad. However, Foster said it would not be easy to leave Burnley, especially when the season is entering a crucial phase.
'Toughest thing about AFCON'
“The toughest thing about AFCON is pausing our season [in the Premier League] and going there,” Foster told Julia Stuart on SuperSport.
“But at the same time, it’s your country; it is what it is. But it does hurt a little leaving the squad because you want to be there throughout the season, helping the team," he added.
“And especially during December, that’s when the most important games come; the schedule is heavy. So, it’s a nice time to be here.
“But yeah, I have to go to AFCON and focus on that. But like I said, I’m excited for AFCON and to come back.”
AFCON ambition
Foster has laid down what his ambition is for Bafana in the continental finals set to begin next month. South Africa finished third in the last edition, and the forward hopes he and his teammates will do much better in Morocco.
“Yes, 100 per cent [Bafana want to make history]. That’s why we are here now. Amazing from the guys to finish third at the last one,” Foster explained.
“Now, we are going to try by all means to go and better this one, the one we did the last time. The only way we can better that is to reach the final," the 25-year-old star said.
“Once we reach the final, we will see what happens. We are hoping to go all the way this time, and yes, I strongly believe in the squad and the players that we have, and that’s what is important.
“I’m excited to be going out there. 1996 is a long time, so yes, I’m excited. Personally, it will be my first one. No doubt it will be tough, but I’m looking forward to it.”
Why did Foster miss AFCON in Ivory Coast?
Foster was unable to take part in the continental competition last time out because he was facing a mental challenge. The Mzansi star has opened up about his condition then and how Burnley helped him recover.
“First and foremost, Burnley supported me massively – all the staff that were there at the time and all the people in the club, my family and everyone,” Foster said.
“This made me feel loved at that time. I guess it was like a personal moment at that time; I’d say it was getting too much.
“I needed to just reevaluate and understand what was good for me, and at that time, I’m grateful that the club stood behind me. I was able to have that little break and come back to football, which I think is important.”
"It was like, 'This is where I am right now,' and they said, 'This is how we're going to help you to get back to your best because you need to come back here; we love you, and this is your home,'" he continued.
“That’s what happened; I was just honest with myself. And to be honest, the next steps were sort of directed by the club. I think it’s very important to have people around you who you can be honest with."
“At the same time, I think it’s part of life, and looking back, there’s no regret, and everything happened the way it did. I’m still here, enjoying and grateful. I think that’s what matters.”
Who will SA face in AFCON?
South Africa are among the 24 teams that will battle for AFCON glory in Morocco.
The 1996 champions are drawn in Group B and will face record seven-time African champions Egypt, Zimbabwe and Angola.