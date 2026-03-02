Mamelodi Sundowns star Jayden Adams opens up on a 'very difficult period' after silencing critics with Man of the Match display against Sekhukhune United
Adams starring role against Sekhukhune
Jayden Adams produced a midfield masterclass at Loftus Versfeld to help the Brazilians secure a vital three points in their quest for another league title.
The Bafana Bafana international was the heartbeat of the Masandawana engine room, starring alongside Teboho Mokoena in a 3-1 victory over Sekhukhune United.
Goals from Marcelo Allende and an Iqraam Rayner brace ensured Miguel Cardoso’s side kept pace with Orlando Pirates at the summit of the Betway Premiership.
The performance was a stark reminder of the quality possessed by the former Stellenbosch FC man, who has faced significant adversity over the last few months.
Adams reflects on his Chloorkop struggle
Speaking after receiving his Man of the Match award, Adams did not shy away from the reality of his situation.
He revealed that being excluded from the matchday squad was a transformative experience that forced him to re-evaluate his career.
“It was a very difficult ordeal for me,” he said in his post-match interview.
“Yeah, I got a break and focused on myself, and when I came back, I did my all. And yeah, I got my opportunity, and I took it with both hands.”
The midfielder's resurgence comes at a critical time for Sundowns, who are currently locked in a heated battle for domestic supremacy.
Adams has now accumulated 14 league appearances this season, finally showing the consistency that earned him a move to the capital.
His absence from the national team for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco served as a wake-up call, and his current trajectory suggests he is desperate to reclaim his place in Hugo Broos' plans ahead of the FIFA World Cup later in the year.
High praise from a Sundowns legend
The midfielder's return to form has not gone unnoticed by those who know the club best. Former captain Hlompho Kekana has been vocal in his support, recently describing the 24-year-old as the best midfielder in the country on The Pitchside Podcast.
"We are speaking about one of the best midfielders we have in our country," said Kekana.
"One of the players you will easily undermine, underate him when you look at him in terms of the amount of work that he's given this team."
"I've watched him closer."
'What sets Adams apart'
"The thing that sets him apart, or sets any midfielder in a big team apart, is how you don't lose the ball even in the simplest pass. And he makes the simplest pass in every match, passing [to] the one [player] he is looking at," added the former Downs captain.
"That comes with a level of maturity; he understands what he's got; he is gifted in that.
"But he plays the role of that position; you can't be busy in that position. If you are busy, you are going to lose the ball a lot."
Kekana went on to highlight another often-underrated aspect of Adams’ game.
"I have no doubt he is the best midfielder in the country. When you want to see that he is the best midfielder in the country, you see him in positions where you think he will lose the ball, but he doesn't," continued Kekana.
"He is not a big boy, neh, but he doesn't lose the ball. In tight spaces, he knows how to play the ball, left or right, and he still executes the pass. He knows how to receive the balls alone, and that is mostly an underrated skill we speak about in football as midfielders, because we feel it's easier to receive the ball in the midfield.
"When you play in the Mamelodi Sundowns team, the spaces are shorter; when you see a player that knows how to receive a ball free alone, [you know] it takes a skill; it's another level of the game."
The road ahead for the Brazilians
With the win over Sekhukhune, Mamelodi Sundowns moved level on 41 points with Orlando Pirates after 18 matches played. The race for the Betway Premiership title is set for a photo finish, and a revitalised Adams could be the X-factor Cardoso needs. His ability to control the tempo of matches will be vital as the schedule congests with both domestic and continental commitments looming large in the final months of the campaign.
For Adams, the focus remains on maintaining the standards he set during his stellar performance on Sunday.
Having been given a second chance to prove his worth at Chloorkop, he seems determined not to let it slip again.
As the Brazilians continue their hunt for silverware, the "best midfielder in the country", according to Kekana, will be expected to lead from the front and keep silencing his critics one match at a time.