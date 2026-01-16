Mamelodi Sundowns star Aubrey Modiba concedes 'it's going to be tough; you can see the squad that Orlando Pirates have' before league resumes for crunch second round

With the league campaign set to resume next week, the question remains who benefited more. Pirates had more players in Morocco playing for the national side, followed by Sundowns.

Other PSL clubs used the break to engage in friendlies as preparation for the upcoming games. The focus will, however, be on the early title contenders as the season heads into a crucial stage.

According to former Mamelodi Sundowns winger Lucas 'Makhokhoba' Sebona, Pirates are set to benefit from the break more than Sundowns.

"Definitely, there will be some changes when the PSL resumes, but Pirates and Sundowns will continue to dominate because most of their players are active in Morocco," Sebona said.

"Yes, it will catch up with them, but they have depth in their squads. The team that will suffer the most between the two is Sundowns. Pirates might escape because they are using a lot of youngsters.

"Youngsters can recover very quickly from fatigue. Sundowns have lost most of their star players; they are old now. It may take time for them to recover," he added.