‘Mamelodi Sundowns not convincing but Orlando Pirates are umbrella holders for the season & Lucas Ribeiro is the best Brazilian footballer after Vinicius Junior! Unlike Kaizer Chiefs we have resilience’ - Fans

The Brazilians go into the New Year leading the Premier Soccer League standings after beating Richards Bay on Saturday.

Mamelodi Sundowns are yet to concede a goal in the four games Miguel Cardoso has been in charge across all competitions.

They beat Richards Bay 2-0 in a Premier Soccer League match at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium on Saturday.

The Brazilians now get into 2025 as PSL leaders and that has fanned debate around the title race.

GOAL takes a look at the fans' discussions around the title bid with Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs being put into the mix.