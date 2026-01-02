Mamelodi Sundowns’ new arrivals reflect on their performances and targets ahead of tough PSL title race

Mamelodi Sundowns entered the season with high ambitions, aiming to defend their league title and finally claim the top spot in the CAF Champions League. However, the campaign has so far fallen short of expectations, with the club struggling in the domestic league and already missing out on two trophies. Despite these setbacks, there are signs that the new arrivals could play a pivotal role in turning the remainder of the season around.

While Masandawana strengthened their squad at the start of the season, they added the likes of Nunu Santos, Miguel Reisinho, and Katlego ‘Tsiki’ Ntsabeleng, who joined on loan from MLS side FC Dallas. In defence, Fawaaz Basadien was brought in to bolster the backline, while the club also promoted Gomolemo Kekana from the reserve team, giving young talent an opportunity to stake their claim in the first team. These additions were seen as strategic moves to inject fresh energy and versatility into a squad determined to reclaim domestic dominance and push further in continental competitions.

However, with most of the new arrivals still finding their feet, Santos and Reisinho have captured attention, producing promising performances in the matches they featured in.