Mamelodi Sundowns’ new arrivals reflect on their performances and targets ahead of tough PSL title race
The new signings are already giving indications that they could integrate perfectly into the Sundowns squad
Mamelodi Sundowns entered the season with high ambitions, aiming to defend their league title and finally claim the top spot in the CAF Champions League. However, the campaign has so far fallen short of expectations, with the club struggling in the domestic league and already missing out on two trophies. Despite these setbacks, there are signs that the new arrivals could play a pivotal role in turning the remainder of the season around.
While Masandawana strengthened their squad at the start of the season, they added the likes of Nunu Santos, Miguel Reisinho, and Katlego ‘Tsiki’ Ntsabeleng, who joined on loan from MLS side FC Dallas. In defence, Fawaaz Basadien was brought in to bolster the backline, while the club also promoted Gomolemo Kekana from the reserve team, giving young talent an opportunity to stake their claim in the first team. These additions were seen as strategic moves to inject fresh energy and versatility into a squad determined to reclaim domestic dominance and push further in continental competitions.
However, with most of the new arrivals still finding their feet, Santos and Reisinho have captured attention, producing promising performances in the matches they featured in.
Reisinho promises to play his part in delivering trophies for the club
The 26-year-old central midfielder has featured in four CAF Champions League matches, alongside a single appearance in the Premiership and one cup fixture. Across these outings, the Portuguese playmaker has managed to find the back of the net once and provide an assist, offering glimpses of his potential impact for Sundowns.
Speaking to the club’s magazine, he reflected on his arrival and shared his ambitions for the Tshwane giants.
“I want to contribute with hard work and dedication, both in training and on match days. My goal is to help the team win trophies, perform consistently at the highest level, and make a real impact on the pitch,” said Reisinho as per FarPost.
“I want to grow alongside the club, push my teammates to be better, and leave a lasting, positive legacy for Sundowns and the supporters.
“When I stepped foot at Chloorkop, I was immediately impressed with the facilities, especially coming from Europe. I expected something different, as Africa is often perceived differently, but everything here is world-class," he added.
“The coaches and my new teammates welcomed me from day one and that kind of reception makes you want to give your all for the team.”
Santos reflects on his CAF performance
Meanwhile, Santos, who has gradually won over the Downs faithful, took a moment to reflect on his Champions League journey since arriving at Chloorkop. The attacking midfielder featured in four Champions League matches, scoring three goals and providing two assists.
“Playing in Africa’s top [elite] competition is an incredible experience. The intensity, the atmosphere, and the travel are completely different but also inspiring,” Santos said, according to iDiski Times.
“To be part of a win that made history for the club was unbelievable. When I scored that first goal, I thought about everyone who believed in me, and that motivated me to want to do even more for this great club.”
What comes next?
As speculation over the future of current coach Miguel Cardoso continues to dominate discussions, it remains unclear whether the club’s management will respond to supporters’ calls and appoint a new coach.
For the two players, however, the future looks bright—the remainder of the season presents an opportunity to prove their worth, and hopefully, the rest of the new signings will also get a chance to impress.
Meanwhile, the defending champions are expected to once again make waves in the transfer market, doing what they are well known for during this period.