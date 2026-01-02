Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena declares Bafana Bafana's 'real AFCON starts now' as Aubrey Modiba flags biggest concern ahead of Round of 16 clash with Cameroon

Mokoena reflects on the games they have played in Morocco so far and narrows on the slim victory over Zimbabwe, where they had some nervous moments.

The Sundowns star says their tournament has now kicked off as they prepare for the Cameroon challenge and the Mamelodi Sundowns man wants his team to improve.

“We’re happy as a team to go to the next round, I think the real tournament starts now… I think we have to improve, we have conceded so many goals already, so yeah, we need to improve on that, at least we’re scoring, so that’s good,” Mokoena said as per iDiski Times.

“We got nervous when they scored the second one, but we scored [again] and they put in numbers in front, we panicked a bit, we needed to be more calm on the ball because when we’re in control we play so much better, when you play too many long balls it’s not our game. We need to improve on that and moving forward into the knockout stages.

“That’s why I said the real tournament starts now; it’s going to be tough now but we’re looking forward to it.”