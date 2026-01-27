Mamelodi Sundowns legend slams calls for Miguel Cardoso sacking: 'It would be SUICIDAL!'
Fans turn on Cardoso
A frustrated section of Sundowns supporters called for Cardoso's dismissal and the return of club legend Pitso Mosimane following the hard-fought stalemate against the Sudanese outfit.
But Benson Mhlongo has warned that upheaval at Chloorkop now would be "suicidal" for the Brazilians' title defence.
Suicidal
"Changing coaches at this point in time could be suicidal. A new coach will change a lot of things. I think they are not doing that bad. The supporters are spoiled from past seasons. They forget that other teams are catching up," Mhlongo told Soccer Laduma.
Rivals are catching up
The ex-Bafana Bafana midfielder urged fans to temper expectations, pointing out that rivals are closing the gap on the perennial PSL giants.
"We can't say Sundowns has changed. Teams are now catching up. Orlando Pirates is now winning its own games. Kaizer Chiefs are also winning games. I think the other big teams, they step up into the competition.
"So it's not about Sundowns not putting the gap, but the teams are catching up especially the big ones. Supporters expect a huge gap, which is disrespect to the other teams," Mhlongo added.
What comes next?
Sundowns and Orlando Pirates look like they will be battling it out for PSL glory. At the time of writing The Brazilians are on top the PSL table with 29 points from 14 matches, ahead of The Bucs on goal difference alone, with the Soweto outfit having a game in hand.
Kaizer Chiefs lurk in third on 27 points from 14 games, the same total as a resurgent AmaZulu under Arthur Zwane, but their infuriating inconsistency will likely see them drop away.
Cardoso's charges men hit the road tonight for a tough clash with fifth-placed Sekhukhune United in Polokwane.
With title rivals Pirates not in action until Saturday's home game against bottom of the log Magesi it is a chance to put some pressure on The Bucs aspirations of picking up the trophy in May.