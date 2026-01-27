Mamelodi Sundowns legend slams calls for Miguel Cardoso sacking: 'It would be SUICIDAL!'

Sundowns and Orlando Pirates look like they will be battling it out for PSL glory. At the time of writing The Brazilians are on top the PSL table with 29 points from 14 matches, ahead of The Bucs on goal difference alone, with the Soweto outfit having a game in hand.

Kaizer Chiefs lurk in third on 27 points from 14 games, the same total as a resurgent AmaZulu under Arthur Zwane, but their infuriating inconsistency will likely see them drop away.

Cardoso's charges men hit the road tonight for a tough clash with fifth-placed Sekhukhune United in Polokwane.

With title rivals Pirates not in action until Saturday's home game against bottom of the log Magesi it is a chance to put some pressure on The Bucs aspirations of picking up the trophy in May.