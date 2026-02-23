Mamelodi Sundowns legend blasts 'ineffective' Miguel Cardoso for being complacent against 'hoodoo team'

“In the second half, Cardoso attempted to make adjustments, but it was too late to correct the course," he said.

"This serves as a valuable lesson for him regarding his understanding of South African football. He has once again placed pressure on himself.

“Judging by the current situation at Sundowns, the changes seen on Saturday were unnecessary, though only he knows his motivations for doing so.

"Only Cardoso knows what he was trying to prove.

“It has ultimately backfired, as it appears that his philosophy is flawed and the players are unable to implement it.

"If your non-regular players are unable to adapt to your tactics, then it indicates that your philosophy is ineffective,” the former midfielder concluded.