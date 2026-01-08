Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC's CAF group stage fixtures finalised after 2025 AFCON adjustment
PSL clubs resume CAF duties
Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch are set to resume their continental campaigns in January after last featuring in inter-club competitions in November 2025.
The pause was brought about by the 2025 AFCON finals, which temporarily halted CAF club action across the continent.
Chiefs are competing in the CAF Confederation Cup and will continue their Group D campaign by hosting Zambia’s ZESCO United on January 25.
In the same competition on the same day, Stellenbosch will be on the road as they travel to Algeria to face Sead Ramovic’s CR Belouizdad in a different group.
Meanwhile, PSL reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns are competing in the CAF Champions League.
The Brazilians are scheduled to host Al Hilal at home on January 23 as they look to strengthen their push to reach a second successive final.
Sundowns out to protect Group C lead
Mamelodi Sundowns sit top of Group C after avoiding defeat in their opening two matches of the Champions League.
The Brazilians opened their campaign with an impressive 3-1 home victory over FC Saint-Eloi Lupopo before grinding out a 0-0 away draw against Rhulani Mokwena’s MC Alger.
They currently have four points, level with second-placed Al Hilal, but enjoy a superior goal difference advantage.
As the group stage resumes, Sundowns’ biggest challenge will be to maintain their position at the summit.
The pressure is firmly on coach Miguel Cardoso, who may not get the chance to deliver the continental crown this season after reports emerged that he could be replaced before the second half of the season.
Winless Chiefs under pressure
Chiefs are still searching for their first victory in Group D, where they currently sit third on the table.
The Soweto giants have collected just one point so far, having lost 2-1 away to Al Masry before being held to a 1-1 draw by Zamalek at home.
Chiefs trail group leaders Al Masry by five points and are three adrift of second-placed Zamalek.
That leaves Amakhosi with little room for error as the group stage progresses.
Registering a first win will be crucial if they are to keep alive their hopes of ending a long continental drought since lifting the CAF Cup Winners' Cup in 2001.
Hunt's big task to maintain Stellies' lead
Gavin Hunt has inherited a Stellenbosch FC side that has struggled for consistency on the domestic front but impressed on the continental stage.
The Cape Winelands outfit currently sit top of Group C, a point clear of second-placed AS Otoho d’Oyo.
That position was secured after a narrow 1-0 win over AS Otoho in their group opener, followed by a 1-1 draw away to Singida Black Stars in Tanzania.
The strong start gives Hunt a good base and some breathing room as he settles into his new role.
However, expectations remain high, with pressure on Hunt to sustain and build on the momentum established by his predecessor Steve Barker.
Downs' CAF dreams amid Mosimane links
Sundowns are pushing for continental glory amid reports suggesting that Pitso Mosimane might return to the club and club legend Brent Carelse backs Masandawana to rehire the experienced coach.
"Why not? I think he did well while he was there; some of the players are still there. I think it would be a good thing; also, it would not be much change if you think about it," Carelse told Soccer Laduma.
"I think it would be good for continuity as well; Pitso knows the players, knows the league, and also knows what the club wants to achieve, so I think it would be a good appointment."
"In terms of the selection of players and having a stable team, I think Pitso would bring that. Also, the fact that he knows that the club wants to dominate on the continental stage, that would obviously be one of his main objectives, to try to win the Champions League again," he added.
"I think he can do that; he has obviously gained a lot of experience over the years. I just think for continuity's sake, it would be best (to bring back Pitso); he knows how the club is run, and it's an advantage for him."