Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC's CAF group stage fixtures finalised after 2025 AFCON adjustment

Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch are set to resume their continental campaigns in January after last featuring in inter-club competitions in November 2025.

The pause was brought about by the 2025 AFCON finals, which temporarily halted CAF club action across the continent.

Chiefs are competing in the CAF Confederation Cup and will continue their Group D campaign by hosting Zambia’s ZESCO United on January 25.

In the same competition on the same day, Stellenbosch will be on the road as they travel to Algeria to face Sead Ramovic’s CR Belouizdad in a different group.

Meanwhile, PSL reigning champions Mamelodi Sundowns are competing in the CAF Champions League.

The Brazilians are scheduled to host Al Hilal at home on January 23 as they look to strengthen their push to reach a second successive final.