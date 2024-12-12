Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Seth Willis

Mamelodi Sundowns handed Miguel Cardoso boost ahead of Raja Casablanca clash as Tshwane giants target first Caf Champions League Group B win

CAF Champions LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Raja CasablancaMamelodi Sundowns FCRaja CasablancaStellenbosch FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCStellenbosch FCPremier Soccer LeagueM. Mngqithi

The former Esperance coach was confirmed on Tuesday as the new Masandawana tactician.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Cardoso took over from Mngqithi
  • The latter had struggled to deliver
  • When will Cardoso make Downs debut?
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱