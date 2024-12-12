Mamelodi Sundowns handed Miguel Cardoso boost ahead of Raja Casablanca clash as Tshwane giants target first Caf Champions League Group B win

BackpageSeth WillisMamelodi Sundowns handed Miguel Cardoso boost ahead of Raja Casablanca clash as Tshwane giants target first Caf Champions League Group B winCAF Champions LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FC vs Raja CasablancaMamelodi Sundowns FCRaja CasablancaStellenbosch FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCStellenbosch FCPremier Soccer LeagueM. MngqithiThe former Esperance coach was confirmed on Tuesday as the new Masandawana tactician.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCardoso took over from MngqithiThe latter had struggled to deliverWhen will Cardoso make Downs debut?Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱