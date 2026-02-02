Mamelodi Sundowns foreign signings blamed for CAF Champions League defeat to Al Hilal 'Miguel Cardoso wants to accommodate every player from overseas'

Mamelodi Sundowns strengthened their playing unit with the signing of the likes of Monnapule Saleng and Brayan Leon in the January transfer window.

The two arrived to add to a squad that had already been beefed up before the season began. Miguel Reisinho and Nuno Santos are the high-profile signings that the Brazilians acquired, and both have had some impact for the club.

Leon has also made his presence felt, but all the new signings, especially the foreigners, will be heavily judged at the end of the season. Many will wait to see whether they are long-term impactful signings or they will end up becoming one-season wonders.

Some foreigners have come and left indelible marks, and a recent case is Lucas Ribeiro, who helped Sundowns defend the Premier Soccer League title, became the league's top scorer and was named the PSL Player of the Season.

The Brazilian was also the PSL Players’ Player of the Season and PSL's Goal of the Season award winner.

Although his exit was controversial, his pivotal roles for Sundowns are not debatable, and the new signings will be judged, mainly in comparison with the Brazilian.

As Sundowns struggle in the Champions League, their overseas players have been blamed for failing to adapt to the extreme weather conditions in Africa.

In the 2-1 loss to Al Hilal, the players from outside Africa who played were Santos, Reisinho, Marcelo Allende, and Arthur Sales, who came on in the second half.