Downs head coach Miguel Cardoso is a man under pressure, given that he must do all he can to ensure his side advances.

Although their PSL campaign seems to be on track despite pressure from Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, the continental dreams hang on a thin thread.

But has the former Esperance head coach lost faith? To him, Downs find themselves in the same position as last season, and he hopes to navigate past the challenges. However, the Portuguese tactician feels fatigue is taking a huge toll on his players.

“I remember last year we were unfortunately in a similar situation after the fourth match; we lost that game, and then we had a difficult fixture away that we played in Congo,” Cardoso said, as per Sowetan Live.

“This time it’s also a tough match to play in Congo against Lupopo, and that’s what big teams have to look ahead to.

“But before that match, we still have a cup match on Wednesday [against Gomora], unfortunately. We played three days ago. It was also clear in certain moments in the match that the team was much more tired than Al Hilal, which had just played against us," he added.

“Despite changing a few players in the team compared to the previous match, it was clear that we were tired. Despite it looking close, we had to make a trip... and it was clear in certain moments that the team was a little bit tired, and you feel that by the number of mistakes that you make.”

The remaining games could be defining moments for Cardoso as rumours on Pitso Mosimane's potential return fail to fade away.