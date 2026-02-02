Rhulani Mokwena piles CAF Champions League pressure on Mamelodi Sundowns as MC Alger outwit Saint-Eloi Lupopo
- MC Alger
MC Alger keep dream alive
MC Alger registered a 2-0 CAF Champions League group victory over Saint-Eloi Lupopo in a match played on Sunday in Algiers.
This was the first win for Rhulani Mokwena's charges, who were at the bottom of the group before their home match against their continental rivals from DR Congo.
Marwane Khelif and Zakaria scored for the Algerian heavyweights to help them to collect three vital points of the group stage campaign.
In the last match, MC Alger had gone down 2-0 to Lupopo but managed to get revenge by winning the return leg, which has boosted their dream of reaching the quarter-final stage.
- MC Alger
MC Alger poor start
The Algerian Ligue 1 champions started the group stage with a loss to Al Hilal before they shared spoils with Sundowns on their own turf.
Their dream of reaching the next stage was hit by a setback on matchday three after going down 1-0 to Lupopo, but a home win on matchday four was enough to keep them in contention for a slot in the next phase.
- Backpage
How the group looks
After two wins and two draws, Al Hilal lead with eight points, and Sundowns are second with just five.
The Premier Soccer League giants dropped four points against Al Hilal after a 2-2 draw at home before a 2-1 defeat in Kigali, Rwanda. This means that the Tshwane giants, with a win, two draws, and a loss, are now under pressure from both MC Alger and Lupopo, who have four points each.
Mokwena's side are third, courtesy of a superior goal difference to Lupopo in fourth position.
There is all to play for in Group C with two games to go; Sundowns will travel to TP Mazembe Stadium for a game against Lupopo before hosting MC Alger for the final group game.
- Backpage
Can under pressure Cardoso deliver?
Downs head coach Miguel Cardoso is a man under pressure, given that he must do all he can to ensure his side advances.
Although their PSL campaign seems to be on track despite pressure from Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, the continental dreams hang on a thin thread.
But has the former Esperance head coach lost faith? To him, Downs find themselves in the same position as last season, and he hopes to navigate past the challenges. However, the Portuguese tactician feels fatigue is taking a huge toll on his players.
“I remember last year we were unfortunately in a similar situation after the fourth match; we lost that game, and then we had a difficult fixture away that we played in Congo,” Cardoso said, as per Sowetan Live.
“This time it’s also a tough match to play in Congo against Lupopo, and that’s what big teams have to look ahead to.
“But before that match, we still have a cup match on Wednesday [against Gomora], unfortunately. We played three days ago. It was also clear in certain moments in the match that the team was much more tired than Al Hilal, which had just played against us," he added.
“Despite changing a few players in the team compared to the previous match, it was clear that we were tired. Despite it looking close, we had to make a trip... and it was clear in certain moments that the team was a little bit tired, and you feel that by the number of mistakes that you make.”
The remaining games could be defining moments for Cardoso as rumours on Pitso Mosimane's potential return fail to fade away.