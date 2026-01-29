Mamelodi Sundowns defender Khulumani Ndamane reflects on a demanding debut as victory and a clean sheet boost confidence

Khulumani Ndamane was among the names included in Mamelodi Sundowns’ starting eleven on Tuesday evening, officially getting his first real taste of life at the most successful club in the Premier Soccer League in recent seasons.

His introduction came during a demanding period for the Brazilians, who find themselves under immense pressure as their league championship status comes under serious threat, with every fixture carrying significant weight and little room for error.

With high expectations of performing in front of a divided fanbase, one split between support and growing impatience.

Making a first appearance under such circumstances is never easy, but it also presented Ndamane with an opportunity to begin proving his value to the team during a crucial phase of the campaign.