Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso welcomes VAR after 'situations came against us!' - 'We had a 1-meter offside that was not given against Kaizer Chiefs'
The PSL race intensifies
Defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns did well to beat Golden Arrows 2-1 in the recent top-tier outing played on Wednesday night.
Despite the sending off of Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams, the Brazilians did what was needed to ensure they remained joint top with Pirates on 44 points.
The Soweto giants have a slender superior goal difference as opposed to the Brazilians.
The controversial penalty
Coach Miguel Cardoso insists the officials got it wrong in the build-up to Arrow's penalty as he feels there was an offside before an adjudged handball by Khuliso Mudau.
He believes that with the VAR, the referee couldn't have given it.
"In the end, all the situations all came against us," the 53-year-old said in his post-match interview.
"I think the referee of today, for sure, would be happy to have VAR to help him.
"He would be happy that, in the right moment, he could have seen that the penalty he gave, there was an offside before," the Sundowns head coach continued.
It happened against Chiefs
Last year, in the Nedbank Cup semi-final, there were also questions about Kaizer Chiefs' goal that ensured they won 2-1 enroute to ending their decade-long trophy drought.
"I would like to remember from the same side of this pitch, in the semi-final of a cup, we had a 1-meter offside that was not given against Kaizer Chiefs.
"It would have allowed us a chance to fight until the end of the game for the result, for a place in the final of the Nedbank Cup.
"It is too many mistakes. I think VAR should be a reality in the PSL as soon as possible, of course," Cardoso concluded.
VAR is here!
Recently, Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie confirmed payment has been made for VAR to be introduced in the Premier Soccer League.
It will be exciting to have the technology, which will surely greatly reduce human error in the game.