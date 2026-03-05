Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso welcomes VAR after 'situations came against us!' - 'We had a 1-meter offside that was not given against Kaizer Chiefs'

Coach Miguel Cardoso insists the officials got it wrong in the build-up to Arrow's penalty as he feels there was an offside before an adjudged handball by Khuliso Mudau.

He believes that with the VAR, the referee couldn't have given it.

"In the end, all the situations all came against us," the 53-year-old said in his post-match interview.

"I think the referee of today, for sure, would be happy to have VAR to help him.

"He would be happy that, in the right moment, he could have seen that the penalty he gave, there was an offside before," the Sundowns head coach continued.