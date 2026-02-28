Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso slammed 'I don’t know why he is crying' as pressure mounts over Masandawana inconsistency

Mamelodi Sundowns' season has turned in a way that many did not expect, given that they had a chance to win multiple trophies but have been eliminated from some.

The Brazilians failed to win the MTN8, the Carling Knockout, and the Nedbank Cup while facing a threat in the Premier Soccer League title race.

Their campaign in the CAF Champions League was also below par, and they only grabbed a ticket to the quarter-finals in the last group match.

All these are a testament to the fact that Masandawana have struggled, and their head coach, Miguel Cardoso, has found himself under the spotlight.