Going or staying? Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Thlopie Motsepe reveals club's stance amid pressure to sack Miguel Cardoso
Cardoso under pressure
If there is any Premier Soccer League coach who faces a lot of pressure, it is perhaps Miguel Cardoso of Mamelodi Sundowns.
Unable to lift three domestic cups and struggling to win games convincingly, many questions have been asked if the Portuguese tactician is the right man for the job.
Fans have protested and even booed their players in an attempt to send a signal to their club's hierarchy that they are not satisfied with how the team performs.
What is Downs' stance on Cardoso?
According to the club's chairman, Thlopie Motsepe, Masandawana are in a good position to warrant drastic changes in its technical bench.
“Out of respect, I must also just correct the statement,” Motsepe said to iDiski Times when asked about the statement of making changes before drops in performance," Motsepe said as quoted by iDiski Times.
“What I said was we want to improve the football; we said we have a goal of achieving the [CAF] Champions League and being successful in those competitions.
“I don’t think we said if things dip, we would fire the coach, so I just wanted to clarify that. But, with that being said, the performance of the team this season, you have to look at it, I suppose, in context," he added.
“Look at it from an entire perspective – where are we in terms of our position in the league right now? Were we in that position last year? We were first; we’re still first."
Why stick with Cardoso?
Motsepe cited the club's performance in the CAF Champions League as one of the reasons why they will stick with their coaching staff.
“We’ve qualified for the quarterfinals of the Champions League, so that dream is very much alive, and we’re very excited to be competing in that competition," the football administrator added.
“Again, if I say, if you look at it from a global context, other clubs in this situation, if you put this club in a different league and you said, 'You're battling for a title; you’re in the quarterfinals of the Champions League,' I'm not sure if that would warrant immediate or effective or drastic action'."
Who is linked with the Sundowns job?
As Cardoso struggles to steady the boat amid the inconsistency in performance, Pitso Mosimane has been linked with a sensational return to Chloorkop.
To save himself from a possible sack, the former Esperance head coach must surpass his achievements from last season. He guided the Brazilians to the Champions League final and lost to Pyramids FC.
Sundowns also comfortably defended the PSL title.