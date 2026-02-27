Going or staying? Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Thlopie Motsepe reveals club's stance amid pressure to sack Miguel Cardoso

According to the club's chairman, Thlopie Motsepe, Masandawana are in a good position to warrant drastic changes in its technical bench.

“Out of respect, I must also just correct the statement,” Motsepe said to iDiski Times when asked about the statement of making changes before drops in performance," Motsepe said as quoted by iDiski Times.

“What I said was we want to improve the football; we said we have a goal of achieving the [CAF] Champions League and being successful in those competitions.

“I don’t think we said if things dip, we would fire the coach, so I just wanted to clarify that. But, with that being said, the performance of the team this season, you have to look at it, I suppose, in context," he added.

“Look at it from an entire perspective – where are we in terms of our position in the league right now? Were we in that position last year? We were first; we’re still first."