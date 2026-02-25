Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso hits out at the 'misinformation' surrounding Monnapule Saleng's readiness to play for his new club

“Thank you very much for the question because it gives me the opportunity also to comment a little bit on the situation of the injured players because I see that there are a lot of comments,” Cardoso said in response to a question on the injury status of the 27-year-old..

“I’m obviously informed by the people like [our media officer], and also by my assistants regarding what people speak about players and this and that. There’s a lot of misinformation regarding the players that are injured or not injured.

“It’s very important that on the match day that people in general take a look at the report that is press-released by our media officer, so that they understand the players that can be lined up or not because then there’s a lot of arguments and discussions on players that are injured and cannot even play.

“There’s no need for those kinds of bad thoughts, let’s say. So, Saleng is still injured. It’s a situation that is obviously progressing. Let’s see when he can help the team," he concluded.