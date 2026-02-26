Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso explains why he will not watch Soweto Derby, 'I will not have time for that' despite PSL title pressure from Orlando Pirates
- Backpage
Soweto Derby dominates headlines
For Miguel Cardoso, Mamelodi Sundowns' Premier Soccer League encounter against Sekhukhune United will take precedence.
The former Esperance head coach is fully focused on their match even though Masandawana's title rivals will be in action at FNB Stadium on Saturday.
Both Chiefs and Pirates are in contention for the title, and points gained or lost in the derby are set to influence how the league race could end in May.
Going by tradition, the Soweto Derby is expected to dominate headlines before, during and even after the actual match. This explains why Cardoso's admission is surprising, that he would not be among the people following this historical fixture.
- Backpage
Why will Cardoso not watch the Soweto derby?
The Portuguese tactician will be dealing with other things on Saturday, and that makes it impossible for him to watch the showdown.
“Everybody has to play, everybody. Of course, at the end of the championship, maybe we will see the mathematics," Cardoso said, as per iDiski Times.
“Look, as many points are lost from our opponents, the best, for sure. The other ones are asking us to also lose points.
“So, I don’t really know; I think the most important thing for us is that on Sunday we will play Sekhukhune. That is the focus that we are going to have. I will not have time on that [match]," he added.
“On the day before the match, I will have so many things to do that I will not be really looking at that match.”
- Backpage
Tight title race
Although Masandawana beat Bucs in a recent league game, the gap between the two rivals is not wide at all; with 38 points each, only a superior goal difference places the Tshwane giants above the Soweto heavyweights.
Sekhukhune United in third place have 32 points and are also in the title mix. Chiefs, who suffered a defeat to Stellenbosch in their midweek game, are fourth with 30 points.
- Backpage
Sundowns struggling for consistency
Unlike in the previous season, Masandawana have struggled to impose themselves on their opponents.
The inconsistency shown by the Brazilians has seen their fans protest at times, even calling for the return of Pitso Mosimane to the club.
Ahead of the game against AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, a section of the crowd booed the players. Something that Cardoso condemned.
“We need to be supported, and I want to tell you that [on Tuesday] I saw something that I had never seen, and I didn’t like,” Cardoso expressed himself over the booing.
“I didn’t like to see the players of Sundowns being booed on the warm-up. I think the Masadawana family needs to stay together every time. These players work a lot.
“They don’t deserve to enter a pitch, to make a warm-up in a match like this, and to be booed or asked to be substituted."